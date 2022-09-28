Hyderabad: At a time when the Central government announced Diwali bonanza for the Central government employees, the Telangana government on Wednesday announced Dussehra Bonanza for the workers of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited.Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 833 Posts at tspsc.gov.in. Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday decided to give 30 per cent share in the profits of state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for 2021-22, to the company’s employees as Dussehra bonanza. Also Read - Amid Crackdown on PFI, 2 Burqa-Clad Women Vandalise Durga Idol, Virgin Mary Statue in Hyderabad

Rs 368 crore for eligible workers

After the CM’s instructions, principal secretary Narsinga Rao issued an order to the Singareni Chairman and Managing Director to pay the special incentive to the company’s workers before Dussehra. Also Read - Bathukamma: A Unique Nine Day Festival Of Life & Flowers In Telangana | All You Need To Know

As part of the move from the Telangana government, the SCCL will pay Rs 368 crore to the eligible workers.

It must be noted that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company which is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Union Government on a 51:49 equity basis.

DA Hike For Central Govt Employees

In another development earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur while briefing reporters about the decisions of the Union Cabinet.

Central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of DA and DR respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022.

The increase in the DA and DR is based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.