Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Adilabad Set For Triangular Contest As BJP, Congress Look To BRS Dominance

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Adilabad is one of the 119 constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Located in Telangana’s Adilabad district, the Adilabad Assembly Constituency falls under the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency along with 6 other assembly constituencies. There are two Assembly constituencies in Adilabad.

Adilabad Assembly Constituency has been a stronghold of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with incumbent BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna winning four consecutive terms. Ramanna had won the seat first on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in the 2009 Telangana Assembly Elections before switching to the BRS and winning another three consecutive terms from Adilabad since 2012 by-polls.

In 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections, Jogu Ramanna secured a fourth consecutive term from Adilabad Assembly constituency by defeating his closest rival, BJP’s Payal Shanker, by a hefty margin of 26,606 votes.

Adilabad Assembly Constituency: Key contenders

BRS: Jogu Ramanna

BJP: Payal Shankar

Congress: Kandi Srinivas Reddy

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the opposition parties make an all-out effort to oust Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS from power. KCR has served as the chief minister of Telangana for two successive terms since 2018.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 03 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 1o November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 15 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 30, 2023

Date of counting/results: o3 December, 2023

