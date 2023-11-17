By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Adilabad Set For Triangular Contest As BJP, Congress Look To BRS Dominance
In 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections, incumbent BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna secured a fourth consecutive term from Adilabad Assembly constituency.
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Adilabad is one of the 119 constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Located in Telangana’s Adilabad district, the Adilabad Assembly Constituency falls under the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency along with 6 other assembly constituencies. There are two Assembly constituencies in Adilabad.
Adilabad Assembly Constituency has been a stronghold of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with incumbent BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna winning four consecutive terms. Ramanna had won the seat first on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in the 2009 Telangana Assembly Elections before switching to the BRS and winning another three consecutive terms from Adilabad since 2012 by-polls.
In 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections, Jogu Ramanna secured a fourth consecutive term from Adilabad Assembly constituency by defeating his closest rival, BJP’s Payal Shanker, by a hefty margin of 26,606 votes.
Adilabad Assembly Constituency: Key contenders
BRS: Jogu Ramanna
BJP: Payal Shankar
Congress: Kandi Srinivas Reddy
Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the opposition parties make an all-out effort to oust Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS from power. KCR has served as the chief minister of Telangana for two successive terms since 2018.
Telangana Assembly Elections: Key dates
- Date of nomination: 03 November, 2023
- Nomination ends: 1o November, 2023
- Last date of withdrawal: 15 November, 2023
- Date of polling: November 30, 2023
- Date of counting/results: o3 December, 2023
