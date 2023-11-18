Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Shah Releases BJP Manifesto, Promises To Implement UCC, Scrap Religion-Based Quota, If Voted To Power

Amit Shah, who released the BJP's manifesto for the Assembly polls, said the party would constitute a committee on UCC when the party forms government in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases the BJP's manifesto for upcoming Telangana assembly polls in presence of BJP Telangana President G.Kishan Reddy at Katriya Hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and also scrap the 4 percent reservation for Muslims in Telangana if the party is voted to power in the November 30 polls.

Shah, who released the BJP’s manifesto for the Assembly polls, said the party would constitute a committee on UCC when the party forms government in Telangana after the polls.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah released BJP manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/LCCEWQM98D — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

“The BJP government to be formed would constitute a committee to bring UCC in Telangana which will implement Uniform Civil Code within six months,” Amit Shah told reporters after releasing the manifesto.

BJP will scrap religion-based reservations

The BJP manifesto promised formation of a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code to consolidate and harmonize various personal laws.

The manifesto said unconstitutional religion-based reservations, including the 4 percent reservation for Muslims, will be abolished and that the reservations for OBCs, SCs and STs would be increased.

The BJP, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe into all corruption allegations, including Kaleswaram and Dharani scams, and other financial irregularities committed by the incumbent BRS government, the manifesto said.

VAT on Petrol, Diesel to be reduced

The manifesto also promised reducing Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel on par with the BJP-ruled states, besides providing four LPG cylinders at free of cost annually to Ujwala beneficiaries.

The manifesto said the existing Dharani, an integrated land administration portal brought in by the BRS government, would be replaced with a foolproof “mee Bhoomi” system.

VIDEO | Union minister Amit Shah releases party's manifesto for #TelanganaElections2023. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ZMoiQpIsQe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2023

Besides offering Rs 3,100 on paddy, the manifesto promised to provide Rs 2,500 as input assistance to small and marginal farmers to enable them to procure seeds and fertilizers.

Free laptops for girl students

Free laptops will be given to college girl students and a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh will be given to girl child at the time of birth which can be redeemed after attaining 21 years of age.

The BJP manifesto also stated that the party has decided to officially commemorate ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on September 17th every year.

“We will observe August 27 as Razakar Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to the martyrs of Bairanpally and Parkal. Further, on assuming office, will establish a museum and a memorial in Hyderabad, to document the brave struggle of the people of Telangana against the Razakars and the Nizams,” BJP manifesto read.

Shah also targeted Congress and said that they were always against giving statehood to Telangana.

BJP manifesto PM Modi’s guarantee to Telangana

“This manifesto is PM Modi’s guarantee to Telangana. When Atal Ji was PM, three states were formed, and no violence happened. Congress always rejected the statehood demand of Telangana and for their own poll benefits, they formed Telangana in a rush. They were never in support of Telangana,” he said.

The Home Minister further claimed that Chief Minister KCR avoided celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day as he was scared of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Under KCR’s leadership, Telangana democracy turned into loot tantra and prajatantra has turned into parivartantra,” he said.

BJP in its manifesto said that on assuming power it will appoint a commission of enquiry headed by a retired supreme court judge to probe into all corruption allegations including the Kaleshwaram and Dharani scams and other financial irregularities committed by the incumbent BRS Government.

“Here KCR is spending Telangana’s money and there Congress is spending Karnataka’s money. It’s not our policy. We only contest and win elections on the basis of agenda,” Amit Shah said.

Reiterating the poll promise of installing a Chief Minister from the backward community if it is voted to power in its election campaigning in the state, the party in its manifesto said, “Channelizing the aspirations of 52 percent of the marginalised sections and providing real social justice and take care of all the people and ensure their development, the BJP will appoint Telangana’s first Chief Minister from the BCs (Backward Classes).”

(With inputs from agencies)

