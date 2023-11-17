Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can Anil Jadhav Continue BRS Dominance In Boath?

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can Anil Jadhav Continue BRS Dominance In Boath?

Like Adilabad, Boath is also considered a bastion of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the KCR-led ruling party winning two consecutive terms since the 2014 Telangana polls.

In 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, sitting BRS MLA Bapu Rao Rathod won the Boath seat by defeating then Congress candidate Bapu Rao Soyam.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Boath is one of two Assembly constituencies in Adilabad district of Telangana. Boath, which comes under the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency along with 6 other Assembly constituencies, is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Like Adilabad, Boath is also considered a bastion of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the KCR-led ruling party winning two consecutive terms since the 2014 Telangana Assembly Elections when the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, sitting BRS MLA Bapu Rao Rathod won the Boath seat by defeating Congress candidate Bapu Rao Soyam by a margin of 6,486 votes. Soyam later switched to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Boath Assembly Constituency: Main candidates

BJP MP Bapu Rao Soyam will be eyeing to avenge his 2018 defeat and secure the seat for his party in this year’s Telangana Assembly Elections while BRS leader Anil Jadhav will be looking to maintain the ruling party’s dominance from the Boath seat.

BRS: Anil Jadhav

BJP: Bapu Rao Soyam

Congress: Ade Gajender

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the opposition parties make an all-out effort to oust Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS from power. KCR has served as the chief minister of Telangana for two successive terms since 2018.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 03 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 1o November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 15 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 30, 2023

Date of counting/results: o3 December, 2023

