Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Ravi Shankar Sunke Eyes Second Term in Choppadandi

In 2018, Ravi Shankar Sunke of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Medipally Sathyam of the Congress with a margin of 42127 votes.

There are a total of 1,88,446 voters in the seat, which includes 93,494 male voters, and 94,951 female voters.

Choppadandi Assembly Election 2023: As per the Election Commission, the election for the Telangana assembly will be held on November 30, and the counting will be held on December 3. Choppadandi is an assembly constituency in Telangana which comes under Karimnagar district of the state.

Choppadandi Election 2023: Key Candidates List

Bodiga Shobha: BJP

Sunke Ravishankar: BRS

Choppadandi Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Thursday, 30 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Issues

Several issues will play prominent roles in this election including welfare plans, state debt, and rebel MLAs. All political parties are trying their best to woo voters by announcing welfare plans including better pensions, jobless benefits, insurance, and jobs with the state government. However, the major parties such as BRS, Congress, and those who didn’t get tickets will have to deal with these issues carefully. In this poll, the BRS faces a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress and the BJP. Other key issues that will play a crucial role in the state include unemployment, the burden of freebies and a series of corruption allegations.

