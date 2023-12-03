Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes For Malkajgiri, Ibrahimpatnam, Devarakonda, Miryalaguda, Ramagundam To Begin Shortly

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates for Malkajgiri, Ibrahimpatnam, Devarakonda, Miryalaguda, Ramagundam: The Telangana elections in 119 assembly constituencies concluded on Thursday and now all eyes are on the results which will be known on December 3. After high-decibel campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and Congress, the counting of votes for 119 constituencies will be held today, December 3, 2023. The term of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state was held on November 30, 2023. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is seeking a third term of governance on the basis of the party’s performance and promises over the past 10 years.

A total of 3.17 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly. A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender. This time, the electoral battle in Telangana saw a triangular contest between the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Stay Tuned With For all the Latest Updates on Charminar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri, and Kukatpally Constituencies Counting Updates. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

