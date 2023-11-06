Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Will Gangula Kamalakar Retain Karimnagar Seat Again?

In 2018, Gangula Kamalakar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 14974 votes.

Karimnagar constituency comes under Jagtial district and North Telangana region of Telangana.

Karimnagar Assembly Election 2023: As per the Election Commission, the election for the Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30, and the counting will be held on December 3. Karimnagar is an assembly constituency in Telangana and is a part of the Peddapalle Lok Sabha constituency. This seat comes under Jagtial district and North Telangana region of Telangana.

In 2018, Gangula Kamalakar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 14974 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar won from Karimnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 89508 votes by defeating Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. This constituency has a total of 2,13,350 voters. This includes 1,08,224 male voters and 1,05,103 female voters.

Karimnagar Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Thursday, 30 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Karimnagar Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates List

Bandi Sanjay Kumar: BJP

Gangula Kamalakar: BRS

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Issues

Several issues will play prominent role in this election including welfare plans, state debt and rebel MLAs. All political parties are trying their best to woo voters by announcing welfare plans including better pensions, jobless benefits, insurance, and jobs with the state government. However, the major parties such as BRS, Congress, and those who didn’t get tickets will have to deal with these issues carefully. In this poll, the BRS faces a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress and the BJP. Other key issues that will play crucial rule in the state includes unemployment, burden of freebies and a series of corruption allegations.

