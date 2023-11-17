Home

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Can Johnson Naik Continue BRS Dominance In Khanapur?

Khanapur Assembly constituency is considered a stronghold of regional parties even before Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Khanapur is one of three Assembly falling under Nirmal district in Telangana. Khanapur is marked as assembly constituency number 6 in the 119-seat Telangana Legislative Assembly and has been a bastion of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) since the formation of Telangana state in 2014. Since its formation in 1978, the Khanapur seat is exclusively reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Historically, Khanapur Assembly constituency is considered a stronghold of regional parties even before Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Since 2014, BRS leader Ajmeera Rekha has won two successive terms from Khanapur.

In 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, incumbent BRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha retained the Khanapur Assembly seat by defeating Congress candidate Ramesh Rathod by a meaty margin of 20,710 votes, thus strengthening the ruling party’s grip in the constituency.

Khanapur Assembly Constituency: Key contenders

In Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, BRS leader Bhukya Johnson Rathod Naik will be looking to further tighten BRS’ grip in the Khanapur Assembly constituency by retaining the seat for the ruling party.

BRS: Bhukya Johnson Rathod Naik

BJP: Ramesh Rathod

Congress: Vedma Bhojju

Telangana is poised for a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the opposition parties make an all-out effort to oust Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS from power. KCR has served as the chief minister of Telangana for two successive terms since 2018.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 03 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 1o November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 15 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 30, 2023

Date of counting/results: o3 December, 2023

