Telangana Assembly Election: Liquor Shops Shut For 48 Hours, Check Other Restrictions Imposed in State

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the polling in the state, various restrictions were imposed in Telangana on Thursday. Telangana Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in view of the Assembly elections scheduled on November 30. Just after the campaigning came to an end on Tuesday evening, prohibitory orders were imposed across the state.

Liquor Shops Shut For 48 Hours

The authorities also ordered closure of liquor shops for 48 hours. The shops will re-open only after polling comes to an end on Thursday evening.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told IANS that the enforcement agencies were keeping a tight vigil to prevent distribution of freebies, liquor, and cash.

The enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, gold, drugs and freebies all worth over Rs 730 crore since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9. The Election Commission has also ordered outsiders to leave constituencies.

The CEO said a close vigil will also be maintained to ensure that the restrictions with regard to the silent period are not violated. He said there should be no poll campaigning on social media. Publication of only approved advertisements will be allowed in the print media.

Polling Begins in Telangana

Polling began amid elaborate security arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

More than 3.26 crore voters are eligible voters to cast their votes in all 119 constituencies. The authorities have set up a total of 35,655 polling stations.

The state has a total of 3,26,02,799 voters, comprising 1,62,98,418 men, 1,63,01,705 women, and 2,676 transgenders. There are 15,406 service voters and 2,944 NRI voters.

A total of 2,290 candidates including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Polling will be held from 7 AM to 5 PM. However, in 13 constituencies, polling will conclude at 4 p.m. These constituencies are Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Asifabad, Manthani, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Kothagudem, Aswaraopet, and Bhadrachalam. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

103 Legislators Re-Contesting This Time

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS). Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

