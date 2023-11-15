Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Will Balakishan Win Voters’ Hearts Again in Manakondur Constituency?

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Will Balakishan Win Voters’ Hearts Again in Manakondur Constituency?

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: In the 2018 assembly election, Balakishan Rasamayi of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Arepally Mohan of the Congress with a margin of 31509 votes.

There are a total of 1,80,913 voters in the seat, which includes 90,838 male voters, and 90,075 female voters.

Manakondur Assembly Election 2023: Manakondur is an assembly constituency in Telangana and is part of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Manakondur comes under Karimnagar district and North Telangana region of Telangana. It is categorised as a rural seat.

Trending Now

In the 2018 assembly election, Balakishan Rasamayi of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Arepally Mohan of the Congress with a margin of 31509 votes.

You may like to read

There are a total of 1,80,913 voters in the seat, which includes 90,838 male voters, and 90,075 female voters. In 2018 elections, Manakondur recorded a voter turnout of 85.19%. In 2014 the turnout was 80.28%.

Manakondur Assembly Constituency: List of Key Candidates

Arepalli Mohan: BJP

Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana: Congress

Erupula Balakishan: BRS

Manakondur Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Thursday, 30 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Issues

Several issues will play prominent roles in this election including welfare plans, state debt, and rebel MLAs. All political parties are trying their best to woo voters by announcing welfare plans including better pensions, jobless benefits, insurance, and jobs with the state government. However, the major parties such as BRS, Congress, and those who didn’t get tickets will have to deal with these issues carefully. In this poll, the BRS faces a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress and the BJP. Other key issues that will play a crucial role in the state include unemployment, the burden of freebies and a series of corruption allegations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.