Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Gaddigari Vittal Reddy Eyes Hattrick In Mudhole

Mudhole MLA Gaddigari Vittal Reddy has maintained an iron grip on the constituency since the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

Mudhole falls under Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency along with 6 other Assembly constituencies.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Mudhole is one of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The Mudhole constituency falls under Nirmal district of the state and is one of the three Assembly constituencies in the district.

In 2018, Gaddigari Vittal Reddy– contesting on a BRS ticket– retained the Mudhole Assembly seat when he defeated his closest rival, BJP candidate Padakanti Ramadevi, by a thumping margin of 43,331 votes.

Mudhole Assembly Constituency: Key contestants

BRS leader Gaddigari Vittal Reddy will be gunning for a hattrick of victories in the 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections as he looks to retain the Mudhole Assembly seat for his party while the Congress and the BJP will be eyeing to breach Reddy’s bastion.

BRS: Gaddigari Vittal Reddy

BJP: Ramarao Patel

Congress:

Bhosle Narayan Rao Patil

Telangana is poised for a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the opposition parties make an all-out effort to oust Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS from power. KCR has served as the chief minister of Telangana for two successive terms since 2018.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 03 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 1o November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 15 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 30, 2023

Date of counting/results: o3 December, 2023

