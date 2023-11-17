Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can Alleti Maheshwar Reddy Secure Nirmal For BJP Or Will BRS Prevail?

In the 2018 polls, incumbent BRS MLA Allola Indrakaran Reddy secured the Nirmal seat for his party by defeating then MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy.

The Nirmal Assembly constituency has been an even battlefield for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Nirmal is one of 119 Assembly constituencies in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of three constituencies in Nirmal district and comes under Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency along with 6 other assembly constituencies.

The Nirmal Assembly constituency has been an even battlefield for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress. In the 2014 polls, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy won the seat on a Congress ticket, however, he lost to BRS leader Allola Indrakaran Reddy in the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections. Earlier this year, Reddy parted ways with Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has once again been fielded from Nirmal, albeit this time on a BJP ticket.

Nirmal Assembly Constituency: Main contestants

In the 2018 polls, incumbent BRS MLA Allola Indrakaran Reddy secured the seat for his party by defeating then MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy by a margin of 9,271 votes. Alleti is once agains contesting from Nirmal Assembly constituency, albeit on a BJP ticket, will be eyeing to avenge his 2018 defeat.

BRS: Allola Indrakaran Reddy

BJP: Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

Congress: Kuchadi Srihari Rao

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the opposition parties make an all-out effort to oust Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS from power. KCR has served as the chief minister of Telangana for two successive terms since 2018.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 03 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 1o November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 15 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 30, 2023

Date of counting/results: o3 December, 2023

