Telangana Election 2023: Know How To Check Your Polling Booth, What Documents To Carry For Voting

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the polls, read to know how you can check your polling booth and what are the documents that you must carry with you for voting..

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the polling for Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will happen on November 30, 2023. Ahead of the polls in the state, know process how you can check your polling booth for voting and also the documents that you must carry with you when you go for voting..

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: How To Check Polling Booth

The first step to go and vote in the elections is knowing your polling booth. If you are unsure about the same, you can follow the steps given below and find your polling booth. Firstly, you have to visit the official website of the Election Commission of India, https://eci.gov.in/. The second step is to find the link that reads ‘know your polling station and officer’ and then click on it. The new page that opens up on your screen, enter your EPIC Number and then before clicking on ‘search’, fill in the CAPTCHA code. Now, the names of your polling officers and the polling booth will be displayed.

What Is Your EPIC Number?

EPIC stands for Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format. To find your EPIC number, you must follow the steps given below..

First, visit the official website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ Now, select the link that reads ‘search in electoral roll’; you will find this on the top right of the website Now, enter your state (here, Chhattisgarh) and then select the language Add your first and last name, your relative’s first and last name Now, add your gender and date of birth Select your Assembly Constituency and district; enter the CAPTCHA code After filling all these details, you have to click on ‘search’ button; your details and EPIC number will appear on the screen.

Telangana Election 2023: Documents Required For Voting

If you want to cast your votes in the Telangana Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But how can you vote if you don’t have a voter ID card? The general voters can vote without the voter ID card, by using any of the following documents:

Passport Aadhaar card PAN card Driving license

And in case, you still don’t have any of the above documents, then you can carry the election slips issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Apart from these, MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with photo will also be used as valid ID proof at the polling booths. Apart from this, other identity cards that are considered valid by the Election Commission to vote in the Assembly election 2023 on November 17 include the following:

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Before heading to polling booth, voters need to ensure that their names are included in the electoral roll. The Election Commission had earlier given the nod to Photo Voter Slip (PVS) for the voters to cast their ballot and now has underlined that PVS will not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

As per the Election Commission, Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. This time, Telangana will witness a three-cornered electoral contest between the Congress, the BJP and the ruling BRS. Take a look at the full schedule..

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

