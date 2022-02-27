Hyderabad: Political consultant and strategist Prashant Kishor appears to have started the ground work to prepare a strategy for Telangana’s ruling party TRS for the next year’s Assembly election. He, along with actor-politician Prakash Raj, visited the Mallanna Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district on Sunday. The visit comes amid speculations that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has hired Kishor to evolve a strategy for next elections.Also Read - Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Telangana's Nalgonda; Female Pilot Killed, Govt Orders Probe

PK, as Kishor is popularly called, also reportedly called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter's farm house in Siddipet district. They are understood to have discussed plans for 2023 Assembly polls and also Rao's proposed front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PK is believed to have provided the outcome of a preliminary survey reportedly done by his team in other states to the TRS chief's idea of a national alternative.

As part of his efforts to cobble together a front, KCR visited Mumbai a week ago and called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar. PK, who has worked with various leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reportedly gave his inputs to the TRS chief on the proposed front.

Other key points to know about Prashant Kishore's Telangana visit: