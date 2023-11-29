Home

Telangana Election 2023: Section 144 Imposed, Prohibitory Orders Issued; Check Restrictions, Exemptions

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the State polls, Section 144 has been imposed and prohibitory orders have been issued in the state capital. Know all about the restrictions and exemptions.

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the polling for Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will happen on November 30, 2023. Ahead of the polls in the state, Section 144 has been imposed by the Hyderabad Police and the state government has also issued prohibitory orders in the city. What are the exceptions to the imposition of Section 144, what are the key points of the prohibitory orders isued by the government and what are the exemptions, read more to find out..

Section 144 Imposed Ahead Of Telangana Polls

As mentioned earlier, Section 144 has been issued by the Hyderabad Police ahead of the Telangana Election 2023. Under the Section 144 of CrPC, a group of five or more people will not be allowed to assemble in a radius of 200 metres from the polling stations, in both Hyderabad and Secunderabad, from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM on November 30, 2023.

Telangana Election 2023: Prohibitory Orders Issued In Hyderabad

Apart from imposing Section 144, prohibitory orders have also been issued in Hyderabad and will stay in effect from 4:00 PM of November 28, 2023 to 4:00 PM of December 1, 2023. Take a look at the key points of these orders..

Group of five or more people cannot assemble or carry out a procession; not applicable for house-to-house visits. People are not allowed to carry fire arms, any kind of weapons, lathi or sticks with/without flags that may be used for offence/defence during procession, gatherings or meetings within a radius of one kilometre from polling stations. Temporary structures like a shamiana, pandal etc. cannot be installed in public places or places where it may attract a crowd. Microphones or public address system is not supposed to be used by the political parties or anybody in the cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Music, singing, speeches or broadcasting via speakers or other instruments is strictly prohibited. Making a speech, gesture, mime representation or exhibition of pictures, placards etc that may create religious hatred or difference of behaviour between communities or individuals is also not allowed.

Telangana Polls: Prohibitory Orders In Hyderabad, Check Exemptions

Speaking of exemptions, the following people are exempted from the prohibitory orders and Section 144..

Military or Para-Military personnel who are on duty. Police officers including home guards and SPOs on duty. The election officers who are on duty.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

As per the Election Commission, Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. This time, Telangana will witness a three-cornered electoral contest between the Congress, the BJP and the ruling BRS. Take a look at the full schedule..

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

