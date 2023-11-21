Home

Telangana Election 2023: Will Thanneeru Harish Rao Of BRS Be ‘Third-Time-Lucky’ Or There Will Be A Change In Results In Siddipet?

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao Of the BRS political party win for the third time in Siddipet Constituency, after winning the elections in 2018 and 2014? Know here..

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Siddipet Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. The Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 30, 2023; speaking of the constituency ‘Siddipet‘, in 2018 and 2014, Thanneeru Harish Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (popularly known as TRS Party) has won. What will happen this year, read further to know more..

Siddipet, Telangana Constituency

Siddipet is one of the 119 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Telangana, is part of the Medak Lok Sabha Constituency in the Siddipet district and North Telangana region of the state. Categorised as a ‘rural’ seat, according to the data, it had a total of 1,91,936 eligible voters which included 96,118 male and 95,799 female voters. In the Telangana Assembly Election 2018, TRS Party Candidate Thanneeru Harish Rao won with1,31,295 votes and in the Telangana Assembly Election 2014 also, Thanneeru Harish Rao won by a margin of 93,328 votes.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 30, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, November 7, 2023 Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, November 10, 2023 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, November 13, 2023 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, November 15, 2023 Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 30, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

