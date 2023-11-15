Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Will TRS Return to Power Again in Sircilla Constituency

Sircilla Assembly Election 2023: In 2018, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy of the Congress with a margin of 89009 votes.

In the 2018 Telangana assembly elections, Sircilla recorded a voter turnout of 80.57%. In 2014 the turnout was 73.62%.

Sircilla Assembly Election 2023: Sircilla is an assembly constituency in Telangana and is part of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Sircilla comes under Rajanna Sircilla district and North Telangana region of Telangana. It is categorised as a rural seat.

In 2018, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy of the Congress with a margin of 89009 votes. And in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar won from Karimnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 89508 votes by defeating Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In this constituency, there are a total of 1,84,427 voters in the seat, which includes 91,139 male voters, and 93,275 female voters. In the 2018 Telangana assembly elections, Sircilla recorded a voter turnout of 80.57%. In 2014 the turnout was 73.62%.

Sircilla Assembly Constituency: List of Key Candidates

Rani Rudrama Reddy: BJP

Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy: Congress

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao: BRS

Sircilla Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Thursday, 30 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Issues

Several issues will play prominent roles in this election including welfare plans, state debt, and rebel MLAs. All political parties are trying their best to woo voters by announcing welfare plans including better pensions, jobless benefits, insurance, and jobs with the state government. However, the major parties such as BRS, Congress, and those who didn’t get tickets will have to deal with these issues carefully. In this poll, the BRS faces a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress and the BJP. Other key issues that will play a crucial role in the state include unemployment, the burden of freebies and a series of corruption allegations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.