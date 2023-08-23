Home

Telangana

Ex-Deputy CM Rajaiah Goes Down On Knees, Sobs Inconsolably After BRS Denies Ticket For Telangana Polls | Watch

A video of BRS leader Rajaiah, who kneeled down with folded hands and sobbed inconsolably after he was denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election 2023, has gone viral on social media.

After finding his name missing from the BRS candidates' list, party leader Rajaiah broke down in front of party workers. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: To make it big in the political field can be hard and it can be a bumpy road. It takes years for you to earn accolades and jump up the ladder. As election season is here, many politicians hoped to get a ticket to contest from respective seats. In the case of BRS MLA and a former deputy chief minister of Telangana Thatikonda Rajaiah, things did not go as he had hoped. The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced a full list of 119 candidates contesting for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election 2023. BRS leader Rajaiah’s name did not feature in the party’s list of candidates contesting for the polls.

After finding his name missing from the candidates’ list, BRS leader Rajaiah broke down in front of party workers. A video of Rajaiah, who kneeled down with folded hands, and sobbed inconsolably has gone viral on social media. As he got up from the ground with help from supporters and party workers, Rajaiah was seen wiping away his tears. Earlier, Rajaiah – who represents was accused of sexual harassment and

Watch: BRS MLA Breaks Down After Party Denies Ticket

Telangana Election 2023: KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday released the first list of candidates of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections. The names of the candidates have been announced for a total of 119 assembly seats. K Chandrasekhar Rao will contest from two constituencies Kamareddy and Gajwel constituencies. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will fight assembly elections from the Sircilla constituency. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao will fight elections from Secunderabad. Dasyam Vinay Bhasker will contest from Warangal West, and Nannapuneni Narender will fight from Warangal East.

BRS changed the candidates in seven constituencies including Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad and Vemulawada. “We are releasing the candidate list for Assembly elections 2023. There are not many changes than previous elections. There are only 7 changes. There are good leaders in these 7, like our Vemulawada MLA. But we had to change him because of an ongoing case against him. The MLA candidates for Vemulawada, Boath, Station Ghanpur, Asifabad, Wyra, Korutla and Uppal have been changed,” CM KCR said.

The 2023 Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect all 119 members of the state’s legislature.

