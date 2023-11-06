Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Tough Fight For Congress, TRS in Vemulawada Constituency

In 2018, Ramesh Chennamaneni of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Srinivas Aadi of the Congress with a margin of 28186 votes.

Vemulawada is an assembly constituency in Telangana that comes under Rajanna Sircilla district of the state.

Vemulawada Election 2023: According to the Election Commission, the polls for the Telangana assembly will be held on November 30, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3. Vemulawada is an assembly constituency in Telangana that comes under Rajanna Sircilla district of the state.

In 2018, Ramesh Chennamaneni of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Srinivas Aadi of the Congress with a margin of 28186 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar won from Karimnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 89508 votes by defeating Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

There are a total of 1,68,017 voters in the seat, which includes 80,954 male voters, and 87,060 female voters. In the 2018 Telangana assembly elections, Vemulawada recorded a voter turnout of 80.41%.

Vemulawada Election 2023: Key Candidates List

Aadi Srinivas: Congress

Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao: TRS

Vemulawada Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Thursday, 30 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Issues

Several issues will play prominent role in this election including welfare plans, state debt and rebel MLAs. All political parties are trying their best to woo voters by announcing welfare plans including better pensions, jobless benefits, insurance, and jobs with the state government. However, the major parties such as BRS, Congress, and those who didn’t get tickets will have to deal with these issues carefully. In this poll, the BRS faces a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress and the BJP. Other key issues that will play crucial rule in the state includes unemployment, burden of freebies and a series of corruption allegations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.