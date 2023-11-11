Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election: Congress Cutouts Show KCR, Owaisi As ‘Modi’s Puppets’ | WATCH

The innovative ground campaign by the Congress comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Congress has often claimed that BRS and AIMIM are 'B-teams' of the BJP.

Telangana Assembly Election: The Congress on Saturday launched a stinging attack against their opposition in the upcoming Telangana polls, installing a cartoonish cutout in the middle of Hyderabad city showing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi as “puppets” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cutouts, which showed PM Modi holding the proverbial strings of Owaisi and KCR, have been installed by the Telangana Congress in Begumpet and Hi-Tech city, which are among the thoroughfares in Hyderabad.

The innovative ground campaign by the Congress comes ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Congress, which has often dubbed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as the “B-Teams” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), poked fun at KCR and Owaisi by showing the two leaders as “puppets” of Modi, being handled by the strings in the hands of the Prime Minister.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#TelanganaAssemblyElections2023#ModiPuppets: Alleging DIRTY NEXUS; CONG'S STINGING MOCK ATTACK on MODI's B-teams— BRS & AIMIM#WATCH: CONG installs puppets at Begumpet &High-tech City (Hyd'bad) which represents PM Modi controlling KCR in one hand & Owaisi on the other hand. pic.twitter.com/fgxDJPZQNe — Gururaj Anjan (@Anjan94150697) November 11, 2023

The cut-outs also appeared at many places in the city just before PM Modi was scheduled to address a public rally in Secunderabad as part of BJP’s election campaign.

The Congress’ poll campaign has been captivating the electorate and political leaders alike in Telangana.

Prior to its cutout antics, the Telangana Congress brought out a pink car and punctured it, as part of their poll campaign for the elections. The act involved the BRS party symbol, a car. The party used a pink car on Friday as pink is the colour of the BRS party flag.

The car was coloured pink to highlight the alleged scams linked with the BRS.

While bringing the car to public display, the Congress party declared that the pink car was a visual representation of the scams and irregularities under the leadership of the KCR-led government.

BJP alleges Congress-BRS nexus

Ironically, the BJP has levelled similar allegations against the BRS, telling voters that a vote for the ruling dispensation indirectly means voting for the Congress, thus indicating a nexus between the grand-old party and KCR-led BRS.

If you vote for BRS it is like voting for Congress,” said Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said at a poll rally in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“If you vote for BRS it is like voting for Congress, if you vote for Congress it is like voting for BRS and if you vote for BRS or Congress it is like voting for AIMIM. BJP has done a lot of development in the constituency and hopes to continue to do so,” Reddy had said.

(With ANI inputs)

