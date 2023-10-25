Home

Telangana Assembly Election: Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Quits BJP, To Rejoin Congress

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy asserted that a notable shift is being witnessed in the political landscape of Telangana as a result of which he has decided to rejoin the Congress party.

File Photo of Former MLA and BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy quits the party to join Congress, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Former BJP MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Wednesday, announced that he has quit the party and will rejoin the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Telangana.

Reddy’s decision to jump ship and rejoin his former party is considered by many as a major jolt to the BJP which is locked in a triangular contest with the Congress and the ruling Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming Telangana elections.

Commenting on his decision to part ways with the BJP, Rajagopal Reddy asserted that a notable shift is being witnessed in the political landscape of Telangana as a result of which he has decided to rejoin the Congress party.

The former MLA expressed confidence that the BRS was destined to face defeat in the upcoming assembly elections while the Congress, which he said is firmly backed by the people of Telangana, will emerge victorious in a glorious fashion.

“Yes, I have taken the decision to join Congress again. I was an earlier Congress party MLA from from Munugode and I have observed that in this election, the mood of the people of Telangana is towards the grand old party. The political equations in Telangana have changed. This time, Congress will defeat KCR. This is one of the big reasons that I decided to join the party back,” Reddy told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Telangana: Komatireddy Rajagopal, who resigned from BJP says, "Congress is very strong. BJP is strong in some urban areas but Congress has a good hold on the people. Minorities, SC/ST are very close to Congress. So to defeat KCR, people are looking at Congress. So even… https://t.co/CW3vzjCRzh pic.twitter.com/dEq2kdkLky — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

Komatireddy’s statement comes shortly after his name was conspicuously absent from the BJP’s initial list of candidates for the Telangana polls.

Earlier, Komatireddy tweeted that “activists are my strength, fans are my breath and their aspirations are my ambition. Positions are not new to me. My decision is for people. Hoping that my decision to join Congress will be blessed by all my workers and fans.”

Rajagopal Reddy had won Munugode in 2018 on a Congress ticket. Later in 2022, he quit Congress and resigned as MLA only to join the BJP.

He contested the Munugode bypoll on a BJP ticket. However, he lost to BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in a high-stake poll battle with a margin of 10,309 votes. Reddy was not seen in any BJP activities for quite sometime.

On October 9, the Election Commission of India announced that the Telangana Assembly polls will be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

