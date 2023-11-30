Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election: In A First, Home Voting Facility Provided To Voters With Disabilities

Telangana Assembly Election: In A First, Home Voting Facility Provided To Voters With Disabilities

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday.

Telangana Polls: More than 3.26 crore voters are eligible voters to cast their votes in all 119 constituencies. The authorities have set up a total of 35,655 polling stations.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: As the polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, a home voting facility for the first time is being provided to people with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age. Voting began at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM.

Trending Now

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

You may like to read

As the polling started, voting was halted for the last 30 minutes at Booth No. 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy Assembly constituency due to a malfunction of the EVM machine.

This time, as many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS). Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer for the state, Vikas Raj, on Wednesday, said that about 12,000 critical polling stations have been identified in the state where additional forces will be deployed, and more than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties.

“A total of 35,655 polling stations have been set up in Telangana. Also, conforming to the instructions of the Election Commission, we have arranged model polling stations and all-women polling stations. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free polling tomorrow,” the chief electoral officer said while speaking to ANI.

“We have also identified about 12,000 critical polling stations for which we have arranged the deployment of additional forces. Apart from central forces, there will also be micro-observers to ensure free and fair polling in the state. Areas declared as Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected will see the deployment of central forces in addition to state forces,” he added.

He said that as many as 27,000 registered voters in the state have already registered their votes by enlisting for the home-voting system this year. “About 27,000 people have already registered their votes through the home-voting arrangement. We will also arrange transportation for the returning officers to enable smooth movement to their designated centres,” he said.

At each polling station, volunteers will be stationed to help out disabled and wheelchair-bound voters. In addition, there will also be braille posters and ballots for the visually impaired to help them cast their votes. Similarly, we have also put up posters in sign language for the hearing-impaired. We have made all requisite arrangements for our polling staff, the CEO added.

The ruling BRS is seeking a third term of governance based on the party’s performance and promises over the past 10 years. The Congress is talking of support in its favour to form its first government in the state, and the BJP is also promising to end the “misrule and corruption” of the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.