Telangana Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Amid Tight Security, Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Telangana Election Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the high-stakes Telangana Assembly elections will start at 8 AM on Sunday. This time, Telangana is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Voting was held on November 30 for the 119-member state Legislative Assembly. Notably, Telangana is one of the five states which went to polls in November 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections next year.

As per the updates from the Election Commission, Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent till 5 PM in the assembly polls for 119 seats. Medak recorded a voter turnout of 80.28 per cent, Mahabubabad at 77.50 per cent, Adilabad at 73.58 per cent, Hanumankonda at 62.46 per cent and Hyderabad at 31.17 per cent till 5 PM.

Exit polls on Thursday predicted that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India’s youngest state.

