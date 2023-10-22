Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates; Bandi Sanjay Fielded From Karimnagar

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates; Bandi Sanjay Fielded From Karimnagar

The Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, scheduled to take place on November 30, is poised for a triangular contest, with the BJP, the ruling BRS, and the Congress as the major contenders.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay will contest from Karimnagar while senior MLA Etala Rajender will take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Gajwel constituency, according to the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Sunday.

Trending Now

As per the list party MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and MP Arvind Dharmapuri will contest from Boath and Koratla respectively while MLA T Raja Singh- whose suspension was revoked earlier- has been fielded from Goshamahal.

You may like to read

Etala Rajender will also contest from Huzurabad, the list revealed.

Earlier in the day, the BJP revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The MLA was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

“Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith,” Om Pathak, member secretary of the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, said in a notification.

Rani Rudrama Reddy was fielded against BRS working president and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao in Sircilla while K Venkata Ramana Reddy will slug it out with CM KCR in Kamareddy constituency.

KCR will contest from two segments in the upcoming polls – Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly constituencies.

In the list of 52, BJP gave tickets to 12 women contestants.

On the party’s strategy of fielding three MPs for assembly polls, senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said the party looked into the potentiality of the candidates.

“Basically, the BJP’s idea is to have potential candidates so that the chances of winning are more and also more representation in the assembly,” the BJP leader told news agency PTI.

He further said the party would not like to take chances by fielding new faces.

The upcoming assembly election in Telangana scheduled to take place on November 30 is poised for a triangular contest, with the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress as the major contenders.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES