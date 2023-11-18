Home

Telangana

‘BRS Is ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti’; 3G, 4G Parties Must Be Thrown Out’: Amit Shah Kicks BJP Campaign Into Next Gear Ahead Of Telangana Polls

‘BRS Is ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti’; 3G, 4G Parties Must Be Thrown Out’: Amit Shah Kicks BJP Campaign Into Next Gear Ahead Of Telangana Polls

In a no-holds barred attack on the BJP's rivals in Telangana, Amit Shah said the BRS stands for 'Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti', implying corruption and bribery by the KCR-led party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting 'Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ at Gadwal ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday dubbed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti’ as the BJP strongman kicked the party’s poll campaign into next gear in the state ahead of upcoming elections on November 30.

Trending Now

Launching a no-holds barred attack on the BJP’s rivals in Telangana, Shah said the BRS stands for ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti’, implying corruption and bribery by the KCR-led party in the poll-bound state.

You may like to read

The Home Minister also called upon voters to give a chance to PM Modi in Telangana and free the state from “2G, 3G and 4G” parties.

“I appeal to everyone, free Telangana from 2G, 3G and 4G parties and give a chance to Narendra Modi…BRS also stands for ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti… As per size, the highest corruption has taken place in Telangana,” Amit Shah said.

Training guns on the AIMIM, BRS and the Congress, Shah said the three parties are 2G, 3G and 4G parties respectively as they are being ruled by the same families for generations.

“AIMIM, BRS and Congress are the 2G, 3G and 4G parties. 2G stands for KCR and KTR, running the government for two generations. AIMIM is a 3G party, as it has been ruled by Asaduddin Owaisi three times. Congress is the 4G party. First, it was Jawaharlal Nehru, then Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi,” Shah said.

‘Future of Telangana at stake’

“The upcoming election will determine the future of Telangana. It is up to you to decide whether you want to form a double engine government under the leadership of PM Modi or the lies of the KCR,” Amit Shah said.

“The KCR government has set a world record in lying. I will just talk about it here. The promise of completing the Gurmugonda bridge was not fulfilled, and the Palamuda irrigation scheme was not completed. The promise of a 300-bed medical college in Gadwal was not fulfilled. A bridge was to be built on the Krishna River, but it was not built,” Shah said.

CM will be OBC if BJP comes to power

Speaking on ticket distribution, Shah came down heavily on KCR saying that the TRS government did injustice to the backward classes by not giving them tickets in elections.

“Modi has announced that the next CM will be from the backward class. We promise to give the first backward CM. KCR did injustice to the backward class in giving tickets; Congress also did injustice. The BJP has given the most tickets to backward classes. There are 27 ministers from backward classes in Modi Ji’s cabinet. Modi ji has done the work of giving constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Both Congress and TRS deceive the backward classes. KCR has done the greatest harm to the youth of Telangana,” Amit Shah said.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.