Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Can Congress Repeat Its Winning Performance At Yellareddy Constituency This Time?

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Can Congress Repeat Its Winning Performance At Yellareddy Constituency This Time?

Yellareddy Assembly constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Yellareddy Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Yellareddy is one of the 119 assembly constituencies under the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. Yellareddy Assembly constituency is a constituency of Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of 9 constituencies in Nizamabad district. It will be going to the polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Trending Now

Yellareddy Assembly constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

You may like to read

Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.

In 2018, Jajala Surender of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating Eanugu Ravinder Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by a margin of 35148 votes.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.

Yellareddy constituency has a total of 1,80,302 voters. This includes 86,975 male voters and 93,312 female voters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.