Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Can Congress Reverse Its Fortunes At Jukkal Constituency This Time?

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Can Congress Reverse Its Fortunes At Jukkal Constituency This Time?

Jukkal SC Assembly constituency falls under the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Jukkal SC Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Jukkal is one of the 119 assembly constituencies under the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency. It is one of 4 constituencies in Kamareddy district. It will be going to the polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.

In 2018, Hanmanth Shinde of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Jukkal SC seat by defeating Gangaram Soudagar of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 35625 votes.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.

Jukkal SC constituency has a total of 1,64,236 voters. This includes 81,921 male voters and 82,297 female voters a margin of 15,884 votes.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.