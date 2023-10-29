Home

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Can TRS Retain Bodhan Constituency This Time Or INC Will Make A Dent?

Bodhan Assembly constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Bodhan Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Bodhan is one of the 119 assembly constituencies under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. It will be going to the polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.

In 2018, Shakil Aamir Mohammed of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Bodhan seat by defeating Sudarshan Reddy Podduturi of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 8101 votes.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.

Bodhan constituency has a total of 1,70,676 voters. This includes 83,419 male voters and 87,253 female voters.

