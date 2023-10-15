By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of 55 Candidates, Check Here
State Assembly Elections 2023: On the first day of Navratri, Congress has released the names of 55 candidates for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. Check full list here..
New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC), on the first day of Navratri, has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The political party has released a total of 55 candidates for the upcoming State Polls and according to the list, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy is to contest from Kodangal. The official press release by All India Congress Committee (AICC) read, ‘The CEC has sanctioned the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana.’ You can see the complete list below..
Trending Now
Congress Releases List Of Candidates For Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
As mentioned earlier, Congress has released an official list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. There are a total of 55 candidates out of which 12 are SC Constituencies and two are ST Constituencies. According to the list, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy is to contest from Kodangal. The list has been signed by the General Secretary of AICC, KC Venugopal,
You may like to read
Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls
Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal pic.twitter.com/pEZCXboCxx
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule
As per the announcement from the EC, the elections will be held for Telangana on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.
Along with Telangana, State Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year, in 2024.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes in these elections and asserted asserting that strong measures are being put in place to make these polls inducement-free. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said. This will be the last set of assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. Kumar said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations, of which 1.01 lakh will have webcasting facility. More than 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women, he said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.