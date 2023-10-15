Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

As per the announcement from the EC, the elections will be held for Telangana on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Along with Telangana, State Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year, in 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes in these elections and asserted asserting that strong measures are being put in place to make these polls inducement-free. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said. This will be the last set of assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. Kumar said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations, of which 1.01 lakh will have webcasting facility. More than 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women, he said.