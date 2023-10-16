Home

Telangana Elections 2023: Free Gold Worth Rs 50K, Rs 1 Lakh Cash To Brides; Check Possible Congress Manifesto

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner and after releasing its list of Candidates, Congress has also spoken about its possible Manifesto for the State Polls. Know all about it..

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Potential Congress Manifesto

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC) announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 on the first day of Navratri and now a discussion with respect to the party’s Manifesto for the polls is going on. The Congress Manifesto for Telangana Elections 2023 has not yet been officially released but according to D Sridhar Babu, Chairman of the TPCC Manifesto Committee, the manifesto is likely to include cash and gold for to-be-brides and free internet for children. Read further to know all details..

10 Gms Of Gold, Rs 1 Lakh Cash For To-Be-Brides Likely To Be Part Of Congress Manifesto

Ten grams of gold to eligible women at the time of marriage, besides Rs one lakh cash and free internet to students are some of the promises that are likely to figure in the Telangana Congress manifesto for the November 30 Assembly polls. According to D Sridhar Babu, chairman of the TPCC manifesto committee, the gold is in addition to Rs one lakh cash, under the party’s ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee.

Presently, the BRS government, under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes, offer one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 at the time of marriage for brides who are residents of Telangana, who have completed 18 years of age at the time of marriage and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum. “One tula (10 gms) of gold will be given. This (gold value) comes to about Rs 50,000 to 55, 000,” Sridhar Babu told PTI.

Manifesto May Also Include Free Internet Services For Students

A member of the manifesto committee said the party is also planning to include free internet for students in the manifesto. “After coming to power we will talk to internet service providers and work out modalities,” the member said. When contacted Sravan Dasoju, BRS spokesperson said the Congress government in Karnataka is not able to implement their poll promises and they can promise anything under the moon. “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, is a pioneer in bringing out and implementing innovative policies and programmes for the poor which were never imagined by any other political party in independent India,” Dasoju said.

He further said BRS president Rao is known for generosity and, importantly, his compassion towards the poor and downtrodden. KCR on Sunday announced BRS manifesto promising LPG cylinder at Rs 400 and a rise in social pensions, countering the Congress party’s “six guarantees” for the Telangana polls.

Under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee, the Congress promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance to women, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state.

Congress Releases List Of Candidates For Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

As mentioned earlier, Congress has released an official list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. There are a total of 55 candidates out of which 12 are SC Constituencies and two are ST Constituencies. According to the list, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy is to contest from Kodangal. The list has been signed by the General Secretary of AICC, KC Venugopal.

Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal pic.twitter.com/pEZCXboCxx — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

As per the announcement from the EC, the elections will be held for Telangana on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

