Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: Voting On Nov 30, Counting of Votes On Dec 3

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The elections will be held for Telangana on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana Assembly Election Schedule: The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. As per the announcement from the EC, the elections will be held for Telangana on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

As per the announcement from EC, the date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15.

The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes in these elections and asserted asserting that strong measures are being put in place to make these polls inducement-free. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said.

This will be the last set of assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF).

Kumar said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations, of which 1.01 lakh will have webcasting facility. More than 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women, he said.

Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, while there will be 60.2 lakh first-time voters, he said.

For the first time, Kumar said, a new Election Seizure Management System is being introduced for the assembly polls to enhance oversight to ensure inducement-free elections.

A total of 940 checkposts have been put in place for a strict vigil along interstate borders and to dry up inflow of illicit liquor, cash, freebies and drugs, he said.

There will be zero tolerance for the use of money power and there will be a strict vigil over suspicious online cash transfers through wallets as well, the CEC said.

