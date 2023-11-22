Home

‘India Lost Because Final Played On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary’, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he would urge the BCCI to ensure no final match in future should be played on birth anniversaries of anyone from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma waves to the gathering during a public meeting ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday added more fuel to the ongoing political row over Team India’s ICC ODI World Cup Final loss to eventual champions Australia, claiming that the Indian team lost match because it was played on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad in poll-bound Telangana, Himanta Sarma said he would urge the BCCI to ensure no final match in future should be played on birth anniversaries of anyone from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“That day India vs Australia World Cup match happened. We were winning every game. Lost the final. Then I came and saw. What was that day? Why we lost? We are Hindus and I go according to the day, etc. Then I saw the world cup final was played on such a day which was also Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary,” said the Assam CM.

Sarma asked the gathering to search on the internet about the day the final match was played which happened to be Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

That’s why he tells all and the BCCI to ensure that the final “should not be (held on) any birthday of Gandhi family. Otherwise, there will be trouble,” he said, adding that Indira Gandhi is the only Prime Minister to have imposed Emergency in the country.

Sarma also alleged that the opposition parties in the state are “in cahoots” with those opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi stirred a political row by saying “PM means Panauti Modi”, insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck, with the BJP denouncing his comment as “shameful and disgraceful” and demanding an apology.

However, Sarma, did not make any reference to the Congress leader’s comments against the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi attended the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)

