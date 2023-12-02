Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Fate of BRS, Congress, BJP To Be Unsealed As Counting of Votes Takes Place Tomorrow

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Fate of BRS, Congress, BJP To Be Unsealed As Counting of Votes Takes Place Tomorrow

This time, the electoral battle in Telangana will see a triangular contest between the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Hyderabad: Polling officials collect EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the Telangana Assembly election, at a distribution centre in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Amid several exit polls suggesting that the Congress will have an advantage over the ruling BRS in Telangana, counting of votes polled in the November 30 Assembly elections will be taken up at 8 AM on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The term of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state was held on November 30, 2023. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) is seeking a third term of governance on the basis of the party’s performance and promises over the past 10 years.

Congress is poised to form its first government in Telangana, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The exit polls by other pollsters who released their prediction on Thursday had also said that Congress is expected to form the government and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India’s youngest state

A total of 3.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly. A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender. This time, the electoral battle in Telangana will see a triangular contest between the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

