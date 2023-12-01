Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: After Exit Poll, Focus Now on Counting of Votes on Dec 3

Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The counting of the votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states. The high-stakes battle in Telangana witnessed a largely triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: On the election day on November 30, Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent till 5 PM. As per the Election commission, Medak recorded a voter turnout of 80.28 per cent, Mahabubabad at 77.50 per cent, Adilabad at 73.58 per cent, Hanumankonda at 62.46 per cent and Hyderabad at 31.17 per cent till 5 PM. Jangaon recorded 80.23 percent of voter turnout, while Kamareddy recorded 71 per cent.

Soon after the election was over, exit poll predictions started emerging which projected that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India’s youngest state.

