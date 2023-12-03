Home

Telangana Election 2023 Results Live Updates: Ghanpur Station, Dornakal, Balkonda, Choppadandi, Andole Counting Details, Winners List

Telangana Election 2023 Results Live Updates: Ghanpur Station, Dornakal, Balkonda, Choppadandi, Andole Counting Details, Winners List

Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE counting updates on Telangana Election 2023 Results - Charminar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri, Kukatpally.

Ghanpur Station, Dornakal, Balkonda, Choppadandi, Andole LIVE Election Results, Counting Details, Winners List

Ghanpur Station, Dornakal, Balkonda, Choppadandi, Andole LIVE Election Results, Counting Details, Winners List: The stage is set for the counting of votes polled in the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting which is underway in 49 counting centres for all 119 Assembly constituencies. Police have imposed prohibitory order around the centres and stepped-up security to maintain law and order. Every counting centre has two cordons of security. While the inner layer of security is being handled by the central forces the second layer is being taken care of by state armed reserve.

Amid several exit polls suggesting that the Congress will have an advantage over the ruling BRS in Telangana, It will be clear whether the voters preferred the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime for a third term or the “six guarantees” by the Congress worked any miracles or the BJP’s BC chief minister ‘mantra’ wooed the electors or if there will be a fractured verdict, by today evening. According to the Election Commission, 71.34 per cent polling was recorded in the elections held on Thursday. This is about two per cent lower than the turnout in 2018 elections. Out of a total 3,26,02,793 voters, 2,32,59,256 cast their votes.

Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE counting updates on Telangana Election 2023 Results – Ghanpur Station, Dornakal, Balkonda, Choppadandi, Andole.

