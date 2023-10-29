Home

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: TRS, INC, Or BJP, Who Will Win The Armur Constituency This Time?

In 2018, Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Armur seat.

Armur Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Armur is one of the 119 assembly constituencies under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. It will be going to the polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.

In 2018, Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Armur seat by defeating Akula Lalitha of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 28795 votes.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.

Armur has a total of 1,63,065 voters. This includes 76,767 male voters and 86,294 female voters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.