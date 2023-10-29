Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: TRS Or Congress; Who Will Don The Winners Crown At Banswada Constituency This Time?

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: TRS Or Congress; Who Will Don The Winners Crown At Banswada Constituency This Time?

Banswada Assembly constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Banswada Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Banswada is one of the 119 assembly constituencies under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). It will be going to the polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Trending Now

Banswada Assembly constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

You may like to read

Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.

In 2018, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the seat by defeating Kasula Balaraju of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 18485 votes.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.

Banswada constituency has a total of 1,53,043 voters. This includes 74,525 male voters and 78,502 female voters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.