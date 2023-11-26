Home

‘Like A Guest, Eats Biryani, Paan..Betrayed Telangana People’: BRS Leader K Kavitha Slams Rahul Gandhi | Watch

Telangana Assembly Elections: BRS party leader K Kavitha slammed Rahul Gandhi, stating that they have done nothing for Telangana. She also attacks the BJP for making false promises.

Nizamabad: During the final leg of massive campaigning in the election-bound Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Kavitha launched a pointed critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

Speaking to the ANI news agency, the BRS MLC asserted that the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi, has not undertaken any significant initiatives for Telangana. Kavitha remarked, “Rahul Gandhi is akin to a guest in our state. He visits, indulges in biryani and paan, and that’s the extent of it.”

