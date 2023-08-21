Home

Telangana Assembly Polls: BRS Releases Full List Of 119 Candidates, KCR To Contest From Kamareddy, Gajwel. Check List Here

KCR announced that he will be contesting the polls from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies. KCR said the BRS would win between between 95-105 seats in the Telangana Assembly polls.

(ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday announced the full list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections which are slated to be held later this year. BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao released the list of candidates for all 119 seats in the upcoming polls.

KCR announced that he will be contesting the polls from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies Telangana minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will contest from Sircilla. The chief minister asserted his belief that the BRS would win between between 95-105 seats in the Assembly polls.

Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao releases a list of candidates for the upcoming State Elections. CM to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel and minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) from Sircilla. pic.twitter.com/sfYVwJ8ICF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.

“BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls,” Rao told reporters at a press conference. He asserted that the BRS’s friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.

More details will be added as details come in.

