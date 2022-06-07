Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order imposing a total ban, henceforth, on private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment. Doctors in posts filled by transfer from the non-teaching side recruited after the issue of a notification on Tuesday will also not be allowed the private practice.Also Read - Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022: Great Job Opportunity For Class 12 Pass Out; Apply For Constable Posts Till June 27

"Henceforth there shall be a total ban on private practice for the doctors recruited through direct recruitment / doctors filled by transfer from nonteaching side recruited after the issue of this notification shall not be allowed private practice," the state health department said in a notification.

The notification was issued, making amendments, via Government Order (GO), to the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules.