Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested in Hyderabad over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday. This comes after massive protest broke out at South Zone DCP office last night demanding action against the leader. The angry public came out in large numbers and was seen protesting at Dabeerpura, Bhavaninagar, Reinbazar and Mirchowk police stations. A case was registered under sections 295(a), 153(a) & other of the law relating to insulting religious beliefs, P Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad, said.Also Read - Telangana Shocker: 4 of Family Found Dead in Nizamabad Hotel

According to inspector at the Dabeerpura police station, last night over 250 people gathered to protest in front of the Dabeerpura police station stating that Raja Singh has shared a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt religious sentiments of the community. Also Read - 4 Family Members Die Of Electrocution In Telangana's Kamareddy District

Telangana Police detains BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad https://t.co/wZrwhIX1D1 pic.twitter.com/e4kkvM10ZQ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

BJP MLA RAJA SINGH’s COMMENT ON PROPHET MOHUMMAD

The BJP MLA had released a “comedy” video against comedian Munawar Faruqui who held a show in Hyderabad last week amid protests. Earlier, Raja Singh threatened to stop Faruqui’s show and said he would burn down the set at the venue. He was placed under house arrest for the threat.

Raja Singh said Munawar Faruqui hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and made remarks against the comedian and his mother. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks on the Prophet in the video.

The incident comes just months after an international row erupted over former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remark on the Prophet. Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP and as many as 10 cases were filed against her across the country.