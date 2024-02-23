Home

Telangana

Telangana BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Killed In Horrific Car Accident – VIDEO

Telangana BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Killed In Horrific Car Accident – VIDEO

Prior to this tragic incident, the MLA had narrowly escaped a road accident on February 13 in Narketpally, where she sustained minor injuries while en route to Nalgonda for a public meeting led by former CM KCR.

Telangana BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Killed In Horrific Car Accident - VIDEO

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha, met with a fatal road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning. The incident took place on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru when the car she was travelling in collided with a road divider. Unfortunately, the MLA lost her life in the accident, while her driver sustained injuries.

Trending Now

Lasya Nanditha, who represented the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, had recently been elected in the assembly. Her father, G. Sayanna, a five-time MLA from Secunderabad, had passed away on February 19, 2023, due to an illness, leaving behind three daughters.

You may like to read

In an unexpected turn of events, the BRS had nominated Sayanna’s eldest daughter, Lasya Nanditha, to contest in the November 30 Assembly elections.

VIDEO | Bharat Rashtra Samithi (@BRSparty) MLA G Lasya Nanditha killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. The accident took place early morning today. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/nhgukCOSNZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2024

Prior to this tragic incident, the MLA had narrowly escaped a road accident on February 13 in Narketpally, where she sustained minor injuries while en route to Nalgonda for a public meeting led by BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Condoling her death, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao issued a statement, assuring his party’s support to her bereaved family. Meanwhile, senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao paid tribute to Nanditha, calling her a “very good leader in the making”.

“Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time,” KTR wrote on microblogging platform X.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.