Good news for Telangana state government employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced an increase in salaries as per the Pay Revision Commission recommendations. The government also raised the retirement age of the employees from existing 58 years.

An official statement from the chief minister's office said that Rao also decided to fill the backlog of vacancies in all government departments soon.

The new pay scales and retirement age will be decided soon.

The chief minister directed that the salary hike be extended to all the government employees, grant-in-aid employees, work-charged employees, daily wages employees, full time contingent employees, part-time contingent employees and pensioners among others.

The statement further adds that the chief minister has appointed an official committee led by chief secretary Somesh Kumar and comprising principal secretary (finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and principal secretary, water resources development Rajat Kumar as members, to work out the modalities for implementation of these decisions.

“Based on the discussions, the committee will recommend to the government a percentage of salary hike, extent of enhancement in retirement age of employees, revision of service rules, revised policy for promotions and strategy to be adopted to overcome legal problems for implementing zonal system etc. Later, the state cabinet would meet and take the final decisions,” the official statement said.

“In all, the salary hike would benefit 9,36,976 employees. If need be, the financial burden on the Telangana state road transport corporation (TSRTC) due to salary hike would also be borne by the state government,” the official note, quoting the chief minister said.

In the first week of January, the committee will study the pay revision commission’s (PRC) report. In the second week, the committee will meet representatives of employees’ unions.