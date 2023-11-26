Home

Telangana Election 2023: Advisory Issued To CM K Chandrashekar Rao By ECI, Asked To Follow Model Code Of Conduct

Ahead of the state polls in Telangana, an advisory has been issued to CM KCR by the Election Commission of India, on the basis of a complaint filed by Congress.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are in their last leg; the polls were announced for five different states of India, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. While polls in the first four states mentioned here are completed, Telangana is left. The Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will be held on November 30, 2023 and the counting of votes in all five states will be held simultaneously on December 3, 2023. Ahead of the Telangana Election 2023, the Election Commission of India on Saturday issued an advisory to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with alleged hate speech on October 30 and advised him to follow the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

ECI Issues Advisory To Telangana CM KCR On Congress’ Complaint

EC received the complaint from Telangana NSUI President Dr Balmoori Venkat Narsing alleging that Chief Minister KCR on October 30 used derogatory and provoking comments in an election rally in the Banswada Assembly. On the basis of this complaint, an advisory has been issued to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and he has been asked to follow the provisions of the Model Code Of Conduct.

Here’s What Election Commission’s Advisory Read

“Election Commission of India vide its instruction dated 9.10.2015, related to Mode Code of Conduct -maintenance of high standards in the election campaign has instructed that all the political parties, their leaders in all capacities and the contesting candidates observe utmost restraint and decency in their election campaign speeches and set an example in the matter of maintaining high standards of conduct and behaviour in election campaigns,” the advisory read. “You are hereby advised to follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit as contained in the above ECI’s instructions,” it added.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao in connection with alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the impending Telangana elections in 2023.ECI has also sought an explanation from the BRS leader by 3 PM on November 26, 2023, regarding his announcement of job recruitment at T-Works (government institution), and directed that the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel.

(Inputs from ANI)

