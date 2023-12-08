Home

KCR Health Update: Hospital Says Former Telangana CM Needs Left Hip Replacement, May Take 6-8 Weeks To Recover

Former Telangana CM and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after sustaining injuries from a fall.

KCR Admitted to Hospital After Fall; Doctors Advise Hip Replacement

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after he slipped and fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, ANI reported. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Yashoda Hospital. Notably, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was dethroned by the Congress party in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao was defeated by Revanth Reddy and the grand old party won the state Assembly elections with 64 seats in the 119-member House. The BRS, on the other side, won 39 seats.

Former Telangana CM and BRS chief KCR injured and admitted to Yashoda Hospitals. He fell down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night. More details awaited: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/tmQun8MMAs — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the 69 year old politician and a medical bulletin would be issued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for KCR’s quick recovery. He took to x (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health,” PM Modi wrote.

Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

BRS party leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla stated that KCR is currently under expert care and sustained a minor injury.

On Thursday, Congress’s Revanth Reddy took the oath as the state’s Chief Minister of Telangana state. The grand ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Raul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

K Chandrashekar Rao became famous with the formation of Telangana in 2014, followed by back-to-back victories from 2014 to 2018 assembly polls. His party, TRS suffered a tremendous loss, winning only 39 seats, down from 88 seats won in 2018. The party’s vote share was 37 percent in 2023.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

