Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Wednesday said it has developed India's first Smartphone-based eVoting solution"TSEC eVote" considering the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that has shifted the traditional modes of the world into all-digital operations.

The eVoting solution has been successfully developed and tested. The dry run or the mock election is likely to be held in the Khammam district with the registration opens on the application. The registration will be held from October 8-18. According to the official release, the dummy voting is expected on Oct 20. The official release stated that although the initial scope was limited to a subset of citizens, the dry run is open for all citizens of the district.

The digital initiative has been driven by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) with the implementation support of the Emerging Technologies Wing of the IT Department of the State and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), it said.

The technical development has also been guided by an expert committee, comprising Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Bhilai and Technical advisor to Election Commission of India, and professors from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, the release said.

The initiative originated from the State Election Commission’s plan to enable e-Voting’ facility to certain sections of voters such as Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Senior Citizens, citizens employed in notified essential services, sick people, polling personnel, and IT Professional, besides others. The solution leverages emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (Distributed Ledger) technology, it added.