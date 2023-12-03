Home

Telangana

Telangana DGP, Other Top Officers Suspended By EC For Violating Model Code of Conduct: VIDEO INSIDE

Telangana DGP, Other Top Officers Suspended By EC For Violating Model Code of Conduct: VIDEO INSIDE

Apart from Kumar, Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Revanth Reddy.

The suspension orders of the Telangana DGP were issued by the poll body after the top cop met a candidate on Sunday morning. (ANI)

Telangana DGP Suspended: Director General of Police Telangana Anjani Kumar has been suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for violating the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules, said the sources on Sunday. Anjani Kumar, along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate in the ongoing Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana, in Hyderabad with a flower bouquet at the residence of the said contesting candidate.

Trending Now

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other Police officials meet state Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. The party is leading on 65 of the total 119 seats in the state, ruling BRS is leading on 38 seats. pic.twitter.com/m6A9llRzgO — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

You may like to read

The suspension orders of the Telangana DGP were issued by the poll body after the top cop met Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence earlier on Sunday morning.

Apart from Kumar, Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Revanth Reddy.

“The Director General of Police Telangana opted to meet a contesting candidate out of a total of 2290 candidates and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray, with a flower bouquet at the residence of the candidate when the counting process still underway, along with two or more senior police officers is a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour,” official sources said.

Election Commission sources said that the Director General of Police is the head of the force of the State Police and is expected to lead the entire police services of the State by setting an example through his “personal impartial conduct”.

“Any misconduct on the part of DGP Telangana not only sets a wrong precedent but sends incorrect signals to the field formations who are still in the process of conducting elections. Needless to add if subordinate police officers in the field formations start following the footsteps of their seniors to meet candidates abandoning their counting and security-related duties, the consequences can be disastrous of unimaginable proportions,” EC sources added.

Meanwhile, EC has also sought an explanation from other two officials, State Police Nodal Officer Sanjay Kumar Jain and Nodal Officer (Expenditure) Mahesh M. Bhagwat about the circumstances under which they have met with Revanth Reddy.

“The next senior most eligible Police Officer of the State will be immediately given charge of Director General of Police Telangana,” EC said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.