Home

Telangana

Telangana Election 2023: BJP Releases Third List, Fields Marri Sashidhar Reddy Against Pawan Khera’s Wife In Sanathnagar

Telangana Election 2023: BJP Releases Third List, Fields Marri Sashidhar Reddy Against Pawan Khera’s Wife In Sanathnagar

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) releases third list of candidates for upcoming state polls and fields Marri Sashidhar Reddy against Pawan Khera's wife in Sanathnagar.

Telangana Election 2023 BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. The Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 30, 2023 and for the past one month, different political parties have been releasing their lists of candidates for the upcoming polls. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the Telangana Election 2023 and the political party has fielded Marri Sashidhar Reddy against Pawan Khera’s wife Kota Neelima in Sanathnagar. Take a look at the full list released by BJP and the important dates and complete schedule of the upcoming elections..

Trending Now

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

The BJP on Thursday announced a list of 35 candidates for Telangana, which included the names of Sama Ranga Reddy and Poosa Reddy. The party said, “The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana.” The BJP has fielded Sama Ranga Reddy from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Panja Vijay Kumar from Medak, Poosa Reddy from Musheerabad, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar and Challa Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar. Lankala Deepak Reddy has been nominated against Congress’ Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills constituency.

You may like to read

The BJP has fielded Marri Sashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar against Congress candidate Kota Neelima, who is the wife of party leader Pawan Khera. The party has also named Challa Srilatha Reddy from the Huzurnagar Assembly seat.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 30, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, November 7, 2023 Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, November 10, 2023 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, November 13, 2023 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, November 15, 2023 Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 30, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

(Inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.