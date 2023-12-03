Home

Telangana Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly For Nalgonda, Adilabad, Kamareddy , Sircilla, Gajwel Seats

Telangana Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will begin at 8 AM on December 3. The emerging trends will emerge as the day progresses. However, the final results for Nalgonda, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Gajwel constituencies are expected to be clear by noon.

The voting for all 119 seats in Telangana was conducted in a single-phase on November 30. It is a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and BRS in the fray.

Exit polls on Thursday predicted that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India’s youngest state.

The polling for the 119-member Telangana concluded on Thursday and it was the last among five states that went to the polls this month. The outcome of exit polls was released after polling concluded in Telangana.

Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.