Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Check Constituency-wise Full List of Winners in Telangana
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Check the list of winners and losers in all constituencies in the state.
Telangana Election Winners List: The counting of votes for Telangana Assembly election is underway and the polls were held on November 30 for all the 119 constituencies in the state. Telangana has been ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) since the separation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. The main contenders this time in Telangana are Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.
Eary trends showed Congress leading on 59 seats, BRS on 33 seats and BJP on 4 seats. Latest trends showed Congress leading on 53 seats, BRS on 30 seats and BJP on 3 seats. As the counting of votes begins, Congress is leading in 28 seats, while the ruling BRS is leading in 17. On the other hand, AIMIM is leading in five seats, while BJP is leading in two.
The list of key constituencies in Telangana includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others.
Below is the list of winning candidates in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. Since this is a live blog, the list of winning candidates will be updated as the winners are announced.
Check List of Constituency-wise Winners
- Sirpur – RS Praveen Kumar leading
- Chennur
- Bellampalli
- Mancherial
- Asifabad
- Adilabad
- Boath ST
- Nirmal
- Mudhole
- Khanapur
- Armur
- Bodhan
- Jukkal
- Banswada
- Yellareddy
- Kamareddy
- Nizamabad Urban
- Nizamabad Rural
- Balkonda
- Koratla
- Jagtial
- Dharmapuri
- Ramagundam
- Manthani
- Peddapalle
- Karimnagar
- Choppadandi
- Vemulawada
- Sircilla
- Manakondur
- Huzurabad
- Husnabad
- Siddipet
- Medak
- Narayankhed
- Andole SC
- Narsapur
- Zahirabad
- Sangareddy
- Patancheru
- Dubbak
- Gajwel
- Medchal
- Malkajgiri
- Quthbullapur
- Kukatpally
- Uppal
- Ibrahimpatnam
- Lal Bahadur Nagar
- Maheshwaram
- Rajendranagar
- Serilingampally
- Chevella
- Pargi
- Vikarabad
- Tandur
- Musheerabad
- Malakpet
- Amberpet
- Khairatabad
- Jubilee Hills
- Sanathnagar
- Nampally
- Karwan
- Goshamahal
- Charminar
- Chandrayangutta
- Yakutpura
- Bahadurpura
- Secunderabad
- Secunderabad Cantonment
- Kodangal
- Narayanpet
- Mahbubnagar
- Jadcherla
- Devarkadra
- Makthal
- Wanaparthy
- Gadwal
- Alampur
- Nagarkurnool
- Achampet
- Kalwakurthy
- Shadnagar
- Kollapur
- Devarakonda
- Nagarjuna Sagar
- Miryalaguda
- Huzurnagar
- Kodad
- Suryapet
- Nalgonda
- Munugode
- Bhongir
- Nakrekal
- Thungathurthi
- Alair
- Jangaon
- Ghanpur Station
- Palakurthi
- Dornakal
- Mahabubabad
- Narsampet
- Parkal
- Warangal West
- Warangal East
- Waradhanapet
- Bhupalpalle
- Mulug ST
- Pinapaka ST
- Yellandu
- Khammam
- Palair
- Madhira
- Wyra ST
- Sathupalli
- Kothagudem
- Aswaraopeta
- Bhadrachalam