Home

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Check Constituency-wise Full List of Winners in Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Check Constituency-wise Full List of Winners in Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Check the list of winners and losers in all constituencies in the state.

list of winning candidates in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

Telangana Election Winners List: The counting of votes for Telangana Assembly election is underway and the polls were held on November 30 for all the 119 constituencies in the state. Telangana has been ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) since the separation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. The main contenders this time in Telangana are Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Trending Now

Eary trends showed Congress leading on 59 seats, BRS on 33 seats and BJP on 4 seats. Latest trends showed Congress leading on 53 seats, BRS on 30 seats and BJP on 3 seats. As the counting of votes begins, Congress is leading in 28 seats, while the ruling BRS is leading in 17. On the other hand, AIMIM is leading in five seats, while BJP is leading in two.

You may like to read

The list of key constituencies in Telangana includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others.

Below is the list of winning candidates in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. Since this is a live blog, the list of winning candidates will be updated as the winners are announced.

Check List of Constituency-wise Winners

Sirpur – RS Praveen Kumar leading Chennur Bellampalli Mancherial Asifabad Adilabad Boath ST Nirmal Mudhole Khanapur Armur Bodhan Jukkal Banswada Yellareddy Kamareddy Nizamabad Urban Nizamabad Rural Balkonda Koratla Jagtial Dharmapuri Ramagundam Manthani Peddapalle Karimnagar Choppadandi Vemulawada Sircilla Manakondur Huzurabad Husnabad Siddipet Medak Narayankhed Andole SC Narsapur Zahirabad Sangareddy Patancheru Dubbak Gajwel Medchal Malkajgiri Quthbullapur Kukatpally Uppal Ibrahimpatnam Lal Bahadur Nagar Maheshwaram Rajendranagar Serilingampally Chevella Pargi Vikarabad Tandur Musheerabad Malakpet Amberpet Khairatabad Jubilee Hills Sanathnagar Nampally Karwan Goshamahal Charminar Chandrayangutta Yakutpura Bahadurpura Secunderabad Secunderabad Cantonment Kodangal Narayanpet Mahbubnagar Jadcherla Devarkadra Makthal Wanaparthy Gadwal Alampur Nagarkurnool Achampet Kalwakurthy Shadnagar Kollapur Devarakonda Nagarjuna Sagar Miryalaguda Huzurnagar Kodad Suryapet Nalgonda Munugode Bhongir Nakrekal Thungathurthi Alair Jangaon Ghanpur Station Palakurthi Dornakal Mahabubabad Narsampet Parkal Warangal West Warangal East Waradhanapet Bhupalpalle Mulug ST Pinapaka ST Yellandu Khammam Palair Madhira Wyra ST Sathupalli Kothagudem Aswaraopeta Bhadrachalam

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.