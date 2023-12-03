Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Telangana
  • Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Check Constituency-wise Full List of Winners in Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Check Constituency-wise Full List of Winners in Telangana

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Check the list of winners and losers in all constituencies in the state.

Updated: December 3, 2023 9:03 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

list of winning candidates in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.
list of winning candidates in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

Telangana Election Winners List: The counting of votes for Telangana Assembly election is underway and the polls were held on November 30 for all the 119 constituencies in the state. Telangana has been ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) since the separation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. The main contenders this time in Telangana are Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Trending Now

Eary trends showed Congress leading on 59 seats, BRS on 33 seats and BJP on 4 seats. Latest trends showed Congress leading on 53 seats, BRS on 30 seats and BJP on 3 seats. As the counting of votes begins, Congress is leading in 28 seats, while the ruling BRS is leading in 17. On the other hand, AIMIM is leading in five seats, while BJP is leading in two.

You may like to read

The list of key constituencies in Telangana includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others.

Below is the list of winning candidates in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. Since this is a live blog, the list of winning candidates will be updated as the winners are announced.

Check List of Constituency-wise Winners

  1. Sirpur    – RS Praveen Kumar leading                
  2. Chennur             
  3. Bellampalli        
  4. Mancherial        
  5. Asifabad
  6. Adilabad             
  7. Boath    ST
  8. Nirmal 
  9. Mudhole            
  10. Khanapur           
  11. Armur
  12. Bodhan
  13. Jukkal
  14. Banswada          
  15. Yellareddy                         
  16. Kamareddy                        
  17. Nizamabad Urban          
  18. Nizamabad Rural            
  19. Balkonda            
  20. Koratla
  21. Jagtial  
  22. Dharmapuri       
  23. Ramagundam   
  24. Manthani
  25. Peddapalle        
  26. Karimnagar        
  27. Choppadandi    
  28. Vemulawada    
  29. Sircilla 
  30. Manakondur     
  31. Huzurabad
  32. Husnabad
  33. Siddipet              
  34. Medak
  35. Narayankhed    
  36. Andole SC
  37. Narsapur            
  38. Zahirabad           
  39. Sangareddy       
  40. Patancheru        
  41. Dubbak
  42. Gajwel
  43. Medchal             
  44. Malkajgiri          
  45. Quthbullapur   
  46. Kukatpally         
  47. Uppal
  48. Ibrahimpatnam
  49. Lal Bahadur Nagar
  50. Maheshwaram
  51. Rajendranagar 
  52. Serilingampally
  53. Chevella
  54. Pargi
  55. Vikarabad          
  56. Tandur 
  57. Musheerabad  
  58. Malakpet            
  59. Amberpet          
  60. Khairatabad      
  61. Jubilee Hills
  62. Sanathnagar      
  63. Nampally           
  64. Karwan
  65. Goshamahal     
  66. Charminar          
  67. Chandrayangutta            
  68. Yakutpura          
  69. Bahadurpura     
  70. Secunderabad  
  71. Secunderabad Cantonment
  72. Kodangal
  73. Narayanpet
  74. Mahbubnagar  
  75. Jadcherla
  76. Devarkadra
  77. Makthal 
  78. Wanaparthy
  79. Gadwal
  80. Alampur
  81. Nagarkurnool
  82. Achampet
  83. Kalwakurthy
  84. Shadnagar
  85. Kollapur
  86. Devarakonda
  87. Nagarjuna Sagar
  88. Miryalaguda
  89. Huzurnagar
  90. Kodad
  91. Suryapet
  92. Nalgonda
  93. Munugode
  94. Bhongir
  95. Nakrekal
  96. Thungathurthi  
  97. Alair
  98. Jangaon
  99. Ghanpur Station
  100. Palakurthi
  101. Dornakal
  102. Mahabubabad 
  103. Narsampet
  104. Parkal
  105. Warangal West
  106. Warangal East
  107. Waradhanapet
  108. Bhupalpalle
  109. Mulug   ST
  110. Pinapaka ST
  111. Yellandu
  112. Khammam
  113. Palair
  114. Madhira
  115. Wyra     ST
  116. Sathupalli
  117. Kothagudem     
  118. Aswaraopeta    
  119. Bhadrachalam

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.